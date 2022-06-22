Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), who represents Uvalde, said Wednesday that he would support the bipartisan gun safety bill when it reaches the House.

Driving the news: "As a Congressman it's my duty to pass laws that never infringe on the Constitution while protecting the lives of the innocent," Gonzales wrote in a tweet.

"In the coming days I look forward to voting YES on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act."

The big picture: Gonzales represents the community of Ulvade, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School last month.

The Senate voted 64-34 on Tuesday in favor of advancing the bill, titled "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," which includes tighter background checks for individuals under 21 and limits on the "boyfriend loophole," among other measures.

Fourteen Republicans joined all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to support the procedural motion, Axios' Alayna Treene and Jacob Knutson report.

What he's saying: Gonzales on Wednesday also recounted his personal experiences with gun violence, describing how his stepfather came home one night and "shoved a shotgun in my mother's mouth."

"School was my sanctuary from the chaos at home. Now I am 41, all grown up. Loving father of six children," he wrote.

