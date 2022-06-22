1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
House Republican who represents Uvalde says he supports gun safety bill
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), who represents Uvalde, said Wednesday that he would support the bipartisan gun safety bill when it reaches the House.
Driving the news: "As a Congressman it's my duty to pass laws that never infringe on the Constitution while protecting the lives of the innocent," Gonzales wrote in a tweet.
- "In the coming days I look forward to voting YES on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act."
The big picture: Gonzales represents the community of Ulvade, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School last month.
- The Senate voted 64-34 on Tuesday in favor of advancing the bill, titled "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," which includes tighter background checks for individuals under 21 and limits on the "boyfriend loophole," among other measures.
- Fourteen Republicans joined all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to support the procedural motion, Axios' Alayna Treene and Jacob Knutson report.
What he's saying: Gonzales on Wednesday also recounted his personal experiences with gun violence, describing how his stepfather came home one night and "shoved a shotgun in my mother's mouth."
- "School was my sanctuary from the chaos at home. Now I am 41, all grown up. Loving father of six children," he wrote.
Go deeper... Bipartisan Senate group releases bill text for gun safety deal