Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chair of the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, said Wednesday he could not agree with the Texas GOP's stance on homosexuality, criticizing it as not "inclusive," according to AP.

Why it matters: The Texas GOP characterized homosexuality as "an abnormal lifestyle choice" as a resolution in its newly adopted platform, saying it believes that "there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior."

"[W]e oppose any criminal or civil penalties against those who oppose homosexuality out of faith, conviction, or belief in traditional values. No one should be granted special legal status based on their LGBTQ+ identification," the resolution continues.

What they're saying: "My experience is, you know, the Republican Party is inclusive. And so I don’t — I wouldn’t have supported that, what they did," Scott said after pressed on the language adopted by the Texas GOP, according to AP.

The big picture: In addition to its characterization of homosexuality, the Texas GOP adopted other resolutions that rejected the results of the 2020 election, held President Biden as being illegitimately elected and calling for the state to secede from the U.S., which it cannot legally do.

The revised platform is likely to preview some of the GOP's messaging going into the November midterms and 2024 election, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.

