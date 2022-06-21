Texas GOP calls Biden "acting president"

At a state convention in Houston, nearly 5,000 Texas GOP delegates on Saturday "overwhelmingly passed a resolution questioning the 2020 election," the party announced.

What they're saying: "We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected," the resolution says.

The big picture: The Platform Committee's final report has a "State Sovereignty" section declaring: "Texas retains the right to secede from the United States."

A "Texas Independence" section calls for the legislature to hold a statewide 2023 referendum "to determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation."

Reality check: "No, Texas can't legally secede from the U.S.," The Texas Tribune notes.

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa issued a statement about the platform saying the state GOP "showed us that they live in a parallel universe."