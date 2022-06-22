Rich McCormick defeats Trump-backed opponent in Georgia primary runoff

Rich McCormick, an emergency room physician and Marine veteran defeated his Trump-backed opponent Jake Evans in a GOP primary runoff for Georgia's 6th Congressional District on Tuesday, AP reports.

Driving the news: McCormick, who ran unsuccessfully in the previously-drawn 7th District, raised nearly twice as much money as Evans. Evans, whose father was a Trump-appointed ambassador to Luxembourg, received Trump’s backing in May.

A string of losses among candidates endorsed by Trump in May has punctured perceptions of his dominance over the GOP for the first time in years

Why it matters: While the seat is currently held by Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), after redistricting it is now a heavily Republican district, so McCormick is all but guaranteed to take office in January.

The big picture: While Evans campaigned strongly on Trump's endorsement, Trump himself did not lean heavily into the race. His PAC gave Evans roughly $10,000 and Trump didn't speak of the race during the runoff campaign.

McCormick had also out-performed Evans by more than 20 points in the first round of the May primary.

