The National Women's Soccer League and BreakingT, a rapid-production apparel company, have agreed to a licensed apparel deal.

Why it matters: This is BreakingT's first major pro league license and will enable the NWSL to celebrate and commercialize its most exciting teams, players and moments.

How it works: BreakingT tracks sports trends and fan sentiment in real-time, then capitalizes on viral moments by quickly producing merchandise that's sold online and in brick-and-mortar retail nationwide.

If Thorns wunderkind Olivia Moultrie scores a hat trick next month, there will almost certainly be a shirt to commemorate the moment.

If the league-leading San Diego Wave make a playoff run in their inaugural season, you better believe BreakingT will spin up shirts so fans can show their support.

What they're saying: "Investment in women's sports means more than just cash infusion at ownership and sponsorship levels — it also means improving the fan experience. And that includes merch," BreakingT president Jamie Mottram tells Axios.

The big picture: Fantasy sports have been baked into men's sports for decades; now they're coming to women's sports, too. Merchandise deals like this one are another way to improve, and monetize, fan engagement.