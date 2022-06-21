Twitter still wants deal even as Musk dithers

Twitter's board is pushing Elon Musk's takeover forward, even as Musk continues to raise doubts about its fate, Hope reports from Cannes, France.

Catch up quick: Twitter's board of directors unanimously recommends shareholders approve the $44 billion offer, according to a new regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bloomberg, Musk maintains that there are hurdles to overcome —including the number of fake accounts on the platform and securing debt financing.

The big picture: Twitter's stock, languishing below Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share, reflects investor skepticism. But there is some external support for Musk's vision of the platform.

What they're saying: “[I]n our business … your success really depends on your ability to innovate and serve your community with a product that they really love to use," Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told Axios’ Sara Fischer yesterday during an Axios event at Cannes.

"From a product perspective, I'm really excited to see how it evolves. And if it does, I think it can be great for the business overall.”

What to watch: Twitter's board has set October 24 as the deadline for the deal to be consummated.