31 mins ago - Technology
Twitter board endorses Elon Musk's takeover bid
Twitter's board of directors on Tuesday urged shareholders to approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the social media company to Elon Musk.
Why it matters: Musk's proposed takeover of Twitter has remained uncertain as the billionaire has threatened to pull out of the deal, citing concerns over bots and fake accounts.
- Musk said Tuesday that there are still a few "unresolved matters" about the deal at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.
Driving the news: Twitter's board said in a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission that it "unanimously recommends that you vote [for] the adoption of the merger agreement."
- Musk met with Twitter employees last week for the first time since he launched his bid to acquire the company.
