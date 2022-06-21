Elon Musk undecided on Trump in 2024 presidential election

Elon Musk declined on Tuesday to say whether he'd back former President Trump in 2024.

What he's saying: "I think I'm undecided at this point about that election," Musk said during a remote interview with Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

Why it matters: Musk's deal to buy Twitter, and his criticism of Big Tech, have made him a favorite of Trump supporters. Musk said last month that he'd reverse Twitter's ban on Trump.

The backstory: Musk tweeted last month that he "gave money to & voted for Hillary & then voted for Biden. However, given unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats against me & a very cold shoulder to Tesla & SpaceX, I intend to vote Republican in November."

Musk tweeted last week that he sees a massive "red wave" coming in midterms, and is leaning toward supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for president in '24.

The big picture: Musk said in the interview today that a U.S. recession "is inevitable at some point. As to whether there is a recession in the near term, that is more likely than not."

Musk, confirming plans he had signaled, told Micklethwait that Tesla will cut salaried workers by about 10% over the next three months, although hourly workers will grow.

Musk said there are still a few "unresolved matters" about his deal to buy Twitter.

