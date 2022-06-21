John Wood — a former federal prosecutor in Missouri and now senior investigative counsel for the House's Jan. 6 committee — is being urged by top Republicans to run for the U.S. Senate in Missouri as an independent.

Driving the news: Backers include former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth (R-Mo.), who wants to "provide Missouri voters a principled, traditional conservative choice," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Why it matters: Establishment Republicans fear the party's nominee will be former Gov. Eric Greitens, who on Monday posted a violent video in which he brandishes a rifle and simulates a SEAL raid on RINOs — "Republicans in name only," as hardcore conservatives call moderates.

The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police condemned Greitens.

Facebook removed the video. Twitter posted a warning.

What we're hearing: If Greitens is the GOP nominee, Wood may well saddle up.