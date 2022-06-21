Broadway adopts "mask optional" policy for July
Broadway theaters in New York City will have a "mask optional" policy for July, the Broadway League announced Tuesday.
Driving the news: It's the latest COVID-19 related restriction to fall to the wayside amid declining case numbers in the city.
Details: Broadway said its mask policy would be reevaluated monthly moving forward "as we continue to monitor the science." Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks, meanwhile.
- The policy for August will be announced in mid-July, the league said.
What they're saying: “We’re thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement.
Flashback: Broadway has had a number of restrictions since it reopened last summer amid the pandemic, including a proof of vaccination requirement until April 30 of this year, the New York Times reports.
- At the end of May, Broadway said it would require attendees to wear face masks through June 30 due to rising COVID-19 cases in New York City at the time.