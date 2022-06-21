Broadway adopts "mask optional" policy for July

Broadway theaters in New York City will have a "mask optional" policy for July, the Broadway League announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: It's the latest COVID-19 related restriction to fall to the wayside amid declining case numbers in the city.

Details: Broadway said its mask policy would be reevaluated monthly moving forward "as we continue to monitor the science." Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks, meanwhile.

The policy for August will be announced in mid-July, the league said.

What they're saying: “We’re thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement.

Flashback: Broadway has had a number of restrictions since it reopened last summer amid the pandemic, including a proof of vaccination requirement until April 30 of this year, the New York Times reports.