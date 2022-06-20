Jan. 6 committee wants to talk to Pence and may subpoena him

Members of the Jan. 6 select committee said Sunday they may subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: “We’re not taking anything off the table in terms of witnesses who have not yet testified,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on CNN's "State of the Union" over the weekend asked about subpoenaing Pence.

“We would still, I think, like to have several high-profile people come before our committee,” he added.

He said a Pence subpoena is “certainly a possibility. We're not excluding anyone or anything at this point."

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee's chairman, said the Jan. 6 panel was “engaging” with Pence’s lawyers, AP reports.

The big picture: The Jan. 6 panel recently zeroed in on a scheme by former President Trump and his allies to pressure Pence to reject electors in order to overturn the 2020 election.

Between the lines: The Jan. 6 committee has received much information about Trump's call to Pence on the morning of Jan. 6 in which Trump pleaded for Pence to stop the certification of electoral votes, AP reports. But the committee has yet to hear Pence's side of the phone call.

"It started off [in a] calmer tone ... and then it became heated," former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told the committee last week, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

Julie Radford, Ivanka Trump's chief of staff, said Trump called Pence the "p-word" on that call.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Pence's former national security adviser, said Trump also told Pence that he was "not tough enough to make the call."

Worth noting: The committee is also interested in hearing from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She reportedly played an active role on Jan. 6 and Trump's efforts to overturn the election.