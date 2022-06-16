16 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump called Pence a "wimp" on "heated" Jan. 6 phone call
The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released testimony from a slew of Trump administration aides about a "heated" phone call in which former President Trump berated his then-vice president for refusing to overturn the election.
What they're saying: "It started off [in a] calmer tone ... and then it became heated," former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told the committee.
- Former White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump concurred that the conversation was "pretty heated."
- Former White House assistant Nicholas Luna said he remembered Trump calling Pence a "wimp."
- Retired Gen. Keith Kellogg, Pence's former national security adviser, recalled that Trump told Pence, "You're not tough enough to make the call."
- Julie Radford, Ivanka Trump's chief of staff, told the panel Trump called Pence the "p-word."