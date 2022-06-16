Skip to main content
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump called Pence a "wimp" on "heated" Jan. 6 phone call

Andrew Solender
A video of former President Trump projected during the Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released testimony from a slew of Trump administration aides about a "heated" phone call in which former President Trump berated his then-vice president for refusing to overturn the election.

What they're saying: "It started off [in a] calmer tone ... and then it became heated," former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told the committee.

  • Former White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump concurred that the conversation was "pretty heated."
  • Former White House assistant Nicholas Luna said he remembered Trump calling Pence a "wimp."
  • Retired Gen. Keith Kellogg, Pence's former national security adviser, recalled that Trump told Pence, "You're not tough enough to make the call."
  • Julie Radford, Ivanka Trump's chief of staff, told the panel Trump called Pence the "p-word."
