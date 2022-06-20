Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Teen killed, officer among 3 injured in shooting after D.C. music festival
A 15-year-old boy was killed and a D.C. police officer was among three other people injured following a music festival on Sunday, officials said.
Driving the news: D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference the shooting happened near 14th and U streets Northwest following a free music festival called "Moechella," which he said was shut down earlier in the evening due to safety concerns after a fight and a later incident broke out.
- As the area was being cleared so first responders could treat people who were injured when the crowd "scattered" following the second incident, "several individuals were shot," Contee said.
- The police officer and two other victims were being treated for their injuries at hospitals in Washington, D.C., according to police.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.