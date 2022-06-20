Teen killed, officer among 3 injured in shooting after D.C. music festival

A 15-year-old boy was killed and a D.C. police officer was among three other people injured following a music festival on Sunday, officials said.

Driving the news: D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference the shooting happened near 14th and U streets Northwest following a free music festival called "Moechella," which he said was shut down earlier in the evening due to safety concerns after a fight and a later incident broke out.

Screenshot: D.C. Police Union/Twitter

As the area was being cleared so first responders could treat people who were injured when the crowd "scattered" following the second incident, "several individuals were shot," Contee said.

The police officer and two other victims were being treated for their injuries at hospitals in Washington, D.C., according to police.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.