Trump lashing out at Jan. 6 panel is "essentially saying 'yeah I did it'": Raskin

Former President Donald Trump's vitriol towards the Jan. 6 select committee and former Vice President Mike Pence is tantamount to a confession about his role in the Capitol riot, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Driving the news: Thursday's Jan. 6 select committee hearing unveiled testimony from numerous Trump administration aides about a "heated" phone call in which Trump berated Pence for refusing to overturn the election, with one former White House assistant testifying that he recalled Trump calling Pence a "wimp."

Trump pushed back against the allegations at a gathering of Christian conservatives on Friday, saying he never called Pence a "wimp" but lamenting that "Mike did not have the courage to act."

Trump also hit back at the select committee, accusing it of "knowingly spinning a fake and phony narrative."

What they're saying: "Yeah, he's essentially saying, 'yeah I did it and I’ll do it again,'" Raskin replied when asked by host Chuck Todd whether Trump was in fact confessing by lashing out at the committee.

"Which is what we have been contending all along. That if you allow impunity for attempts at unconstitutional seizures of power — which is what a coup is — then you're inviting it again in the future," Raskin added.

"And to be a strong, self-sustaining, self-respecting democracy, we can't allow people to decide that they are above the law and that they are more important than our constitutional processes."

The big picture: The committee is using the hearings to make a comprehensive case for Trump's culpability in the Capitol riot as the Justice Department watches closely.