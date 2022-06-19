Apple workers at a store in Maryland voted roughly two-to-one to join a union, becoming the first of the company's employees to choose to do so.

Why it matters: The vote comes as tech workers, who have long eschewed unionization, have been increasingly open to the idea.

Driving the news: In the vote, results of which were announced Saturday, 65 employees at a store in Towson, Md. voted to unionize, with 33 voting against, per the New York Times.

Between the lines: While the Maryland workers are the first Apple employees to approve unionization, employees at more than two dozen other stores are considering a similar move, the New York Times reported.