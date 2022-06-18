Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

'Late Show' TV crew could face criminal charges after Capitol arrest

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog
Actor and comedian Robert Smigel performs as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog outside the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol hearing on June 16 in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A TV crew filming for the CBS Late Show with Stephen Colbert was arrested Thursday night by the U.S. Capitol Police, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: After receiving a call for a disturbance around 8:30 p.m., police found seven people in the Longworth House Office Building. They were arrested and charged with unlawful entry.

  • The crew had reportedly been escorted out of a hearing held by the congressional select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot because they did not have the proper media credentials, Deadline reports.

Details: “Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway,” Capitol police said in a statement, per AP. “The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day.”

  • The incident is the subject of “an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges,” the police statement said, AP reported.

The other side: In a statement, CBS confirmed its crew was at the Capitol on Wednesday and Thursday to record a comedy segment with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, a puppet voiced by Robert Smigel.

  • Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed,” CBS said in the statement, per AP.
  • “After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.”
