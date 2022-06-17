America's workers are up for grabs

Data: Gallup; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Stress and burnout are rising in the U.S., but jobs are plentiful and Americans are willing to move to new places for work.

Why it matters: The CEOs who can get company culture right, and the mayors who can sell their cities, have an unprecedented opportunity to lure top-tier talent.

By the numbers: Three stats from a new Gallup workplace report tell this story.

of Americans believe this is a great time to look for a new job. 58% are stressed at their current job daily.

are stressed at their current job daily. 20% are likely to move to a new city in the next year.

The big picture: There's a chance for unhappy workers to find better jobs, for smaller, non-coastal cities to attract new residents, and for companies to poach talented employees.

Willingness to move (27%) is even higher among workers under 40.

Between the lines: The companies that are winning the Great Resignation and attracting top talent are the ones that are getting company culture right, says Jim Harter, chief workplace scientist at Gallup.

As we've reported, company culture is quickly becoming as important to workers as compensation and promotions.

Elements of a strong workplace culture include managers who act like coaches and invest in workers' careers, as well as leaders who consistently explain why they're making the decisions they make, he says.

"Build a culture where people's lives are better overall when they come to work," Harter says. Then, market it.

And cities can step in too.

A number of smaller cities — including Tulsa; Greensburg, Indiana; and cities in Vermont — are trying to sell themselves to newcomers, leaning on similar pitches about workers' well-being.

They're marketing their green spaces, their safe communities and their affordability.

The bottom line: The silver lining in the rise of stress and worry in the workplace is that millions of workers are up for grabs — and many companies and smaller cities are poised to win that fight for talent.