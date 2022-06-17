FBI warns LinkedIn users on crypto fraud
The FBI is working closely with LinkedIn to combat crypto-related fraud on the platform.
Why it matters: The FBI has opened investigations, saying scams pose a "significant threat," a field office agent told CNBC, which first reported the story.
What's happening: Criminal rings are exploiting people's trust in LinkedIn as a reliable place for networking.
- Schemers create fake profiles and reach out to real people on LinkedIn, under the guise of helping them make money through crypto.
- Victims told CNBC that they tended to believe the investments they're presented with as legitimate.
- CNBC recently talked to a group of victims whose losses ranged from $200,000 to $1.6 million.
The big picture: Between January 2021 and March 2022, scammers siphoned $575 million from victims in bogus crypto investment schemes, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
- Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram came up most frequently in crypto fraud reports.
What to watch: "While our defenses catch the vast majority of abusive activity, our members can also help keep LinkedIn safe," Oscar Rodriguez, LinkedIn's senior director of trust, privacy and equity, wrote in a blog post.
- The platform removed roughly 32 million fake accounts last year, according to LinkedIn's transparency reports.
- For context, there are currently more than 830 million people on the site.
Our thought bubble, via Axios Crypto's Brady Dale: Scammers are always finding new ways to build credibility. A part of becoming sophisticated in crypto is learning how to spot these things.