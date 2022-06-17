FBI warns LinkedIn users on crypto fraud

The FBI is working closely with LinkedIn to combat crypto-related fraud on the platform.

Why it matters: The FBI has opened investigations, saying scams pose a "significant threat," a field office agent told CNBC, which first reported the story.

What's happening: Criminal rings are exploiting people's trust in LinkedIn as a reliable place for networking.

Schemers create fake profiles and reach out to real people on LinkedIn, under the guise of helping them make money through crypto.

Victims told CNBC that they tended to believe the investments they're presented with as legitimate.

CNBC recently talked to a group of victims whose losses ranged from $200,000 to $1.6 million.

The big picture: Between January 2021 and March 2022, scammers siphoned $575 million from victims in bogus crypto investment schemes, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram came up most frequently in crypto fraud reports.

What to watch: "While our defenses catch the vast majority of abusive activity, our members can also help keep LinkedIn safe," Oscar Rodriguez, LinkedIn's senior director of trust, privacy and equity, wrote in a blog post.

The platform removed roughly 32 million fake accounts last year, according to LinkedIn's transparency reports.

For context, there are currently more than 830 million people on the site.

Our thought bubble, via Axios Crypto's Brady Dale: Scammers are always finding new ways to build credibility. A part of becoming sophisticated in crypto is learning how to spot these things.