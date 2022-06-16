1 hour ago - Sports
A look ahead at the 2022 U.S. Open
The 122nd U.S. Open tees off today at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the first time since 1988.
The intrigue: 14 of the 156 golfers teeing it up have or will compete in LIV, the controversial Saudi-backed tour that debuted last week.
- The PGA has banned LIV defectors from its events, which do not include the four majors, and the rift has expectedly bled into this week's proceedings.
- "You are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open," said Brooks Koepka, whose brother Chase played in LIV's first event.
- The USGA is permitting LIV players to compete this week but could bar them from future U.S. Opens.
Notes:
- Favorites: Rory McIlroy, coming off a win last week and seeking his fifth major title, is the favorite (+1000), per FanDuel. Next up: Justin Thomas (+1300), Jon Rahm (+1400) and Scottie Scheffler (+1700).
- Holes to watch: No. 11 is a super short par 3 (131 yards) with an undulating green surrounded by four bunkers ... The par-4 17th has provided drama in all three previous U.S. Opens here.
- Another playoff? Every U.S. Open at The Country Club (1913, 1963, 1988) has ended in a playoff, including amateur Francis Ouimet's stunning victory 109 years ago.