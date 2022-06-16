A look ahead at the 2022 U.S. Open

The 122nd U.S. Open tees off today at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the first time since 1988.

The intrigue: 14 of the 156 golfers teeing it up have or will compete in LIV, the controversial Saudi-backed tour that debuted last week.

The PGA has banned LIV defectors from its events, which do not include the four majors, and the rift has expectedly bled into this week's proceedings.

"You are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open," said Brooks Koepka, whose brother Chase played in LIV's first event.

The USGA is permitting LIV players to compete this week but could bar them from future U.S. Opens.

Notes: