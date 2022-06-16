Data: Google Trends; Map: Jacque Schrag and Will Chase/Axios

Search interest in gas prices has risen steeply in the U.S. as the national average hit an unprecedented $5 per gallon on June 11, new Google Trends data shows.

Driving the news: “Gas prices” was in the top three most searched topics in 121 out of 435 congressional districts during the week of June 6-13, according to data Axios' midterms dashboard.

Interest was highest in the Midwest, near the Great Lakes, and in parts of the southwest.

"Gas prices" was one of the 5 most-searched topics in 274 districts — up from just 22 districts at the end of May.

National interest in "firearms" remains high. It was one of the top searches in 345 districts.

For the first time since the conflict began, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is no longer in the top five most-searched topics in the U.S.

Why it matters: These findings reflect Americans' focus turning toward domestic issues — and continued pressure on the Biden administration to alleviate the pain at the pump.

