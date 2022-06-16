Skip to main content
1 hour ago

Mapped: "Gas prices" searches rise on Google

Jacque Schrag
Data: Google Trends; Map: Jacque Schrag and Will Chase/Axios
Search interest in gas prices has risen steeply in the U.S. as the national average hit an unprecedented $5 per gallon on June 11, new Google Trends data shows.

Driving the news: “Gas prices” was in the top three most searched topics in 121 out of 435 congressional districts during the week of June 6-13, according to data Axios' midterms dashboard.

  • Interest was highest in the Midwest, near the Great Lakes, and in parts of the southwest.
  • "Gas prices" was one of the 5 most-searched topics in 274 districts — up from just 22 districts at the end of May.
  • National interest in "firearms" remains high. It was one of the top searches in 345 districts.
  • For the first time since the conflict began, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is no longer in the top five most-searched topics in the U.S.

Why it matters: These findings reflect Americans' focus turning toward domestic issues — and continued pressure on the Biden administration to alleviate the pain at the pump.

