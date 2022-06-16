Former federal judge J. Michael Luttig testified Thursday that if former President Trump succeeded in convincing former Vice President Pence to declare Trump the president in 2020, it would have been "the first constitutional crisis since the founding of the republic."

The big picture: Luttig advised Pence that his only role was to "count the electoral college votes as they have been cast," rejecting Trump campaign attorney John Eastman's legal theory that Pence could unilaterally reject electors.

Driving the news: "The declaration of Donald Trump as the next president would have plunged America into what I believe, would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America," Luttig testified during the third public Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday.

"Which in my view … would have been the first constitutional crisis since the founding of the republic," he continued.

