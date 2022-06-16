President Trump's legal adviser said that though former Vice President Al Gore should not have been able to overturn the 2000 election and Kamala Harris should not be able to overturn the 2024 election, then-Vice President Mike Pence "should do it today," Pence's own counsel testified to the Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday.

Driving the news: "Al Gore did not have a basis to do it in 2000, Kamala Harris shouldn’t be able to do it in 2024. But I think you should be able to do it today," Greg Jacob recalled Eastman saying in a conversation before Jan. 6.

"The history was absolutely decisive and again, part of my discussion with Mr. Eastman was, 'If you were right, don't you think Al Gore might have liked to have known in 2000 that he had authority to just declare himself president of the United States?" Jacob said.

