Big Macs are still available in Russia despite McDonald's exit

Big Macs are still on sale at some former McDonald's locations in Russia even though many of the restaurants reopened under a new brand and ownership last week, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: A Russian-owned fast-food chain replaced several McDonald's locations in Russia over the weekend. Some of these restaurants continued to sell McDonald's meals.

One restaurant sold a Big Mac inside a "Chicken Premier" box but it did not have the meal's signature sauce, Reuters reports.

Another franchisee in St. Petersburg took the Big Mac off the menu but allows customers to order the sandwich, per Reuters.

McDonald's branding is still visible on packages and menus, too.

Yes, but: Many of the former McDonald's restaurants — which were renamed Vkusno & tochka (or "Tasty and that's it") — offered a menu without the Big Mac, per Reuters.

The backdrop: More changes can be expected at these former McDonald's locations, including menus that feature double cheeseburgers and fish burgers — but not Big Macs or McFlurries, Axios' Julia Shapero writes.

Many of the old McDonald's locations no longer feature the famous arch, either.

In fact, the new owner Alexander Govor debuted a new logo that includes two orange backslashes with a red dot on top of a green background.

Go deeper ... Russia unveils logo for McDonald's successor