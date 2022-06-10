Russia unveils logo for McDonald's successor
The fast-food chain that will replace McDonald's in Russia has unveiled its new logo ahead of a grand reopening on Sunday.
The big picture: McDonald's temporarily closed its Russian stores in March after the country invaded Ukraine. In May, the fast-food chain announced it would be selling its Russian business, noting that "continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values."
- McDonald's Russian business was sold to Alexander Govor, who began opening McDonald's in Russia seven years ago.
- As part of this process, McDonald's "de-arched" its Russian restaurants, meaning the new owner could not use the company's name, branding, logo or menu.
Driving the news: The new logo features two orange backslashes and a red dot on a dark green background, meant to depict "two sticks of yellow fried potatoes" and a burger, according to Russian state media agency TASS.
- "The green background of the logo symbolizes the quality of products and service that our guests are accustomed to," a spokesperson for the company said, according to TASS.
- The name of the new business has not yet been released.
What's next: The first 15 of the new stores are set to open on June 12 in and around Moscow, per TASS.
