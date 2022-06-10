The fast-food chain that will replace McDonald's in Russia has unveiled its new logo ahead of a grand reopening on Sunday.

The big picture: McDonald's temporarily closed its Russian stores in March after the country invaded Ukraine. In May, the fast-food chain announced it would be selling its Russian business, noting that "continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values."

McDonald's Russian business was sold to Alexander Govor, who began opening McDonald's in Russia seven years ago.

As part of this process, McDonald's "de-arched" its Russian restaurants, meaning the new owner could not use the company's name, branding, logo or menu.

Driving the news: The new logo features two orange backslashes and a red dot on a dark green background, meant to depict "two sticks of yellow fried potatoes" and a burger, according to Russian state media agency TASS.

"The green background of the logo symbolizes the quality of products and service that our guests are accustomed to," a spokesperson for the company said, according to TASS.

The name of the new business has not yet been released.

What's next: The first 15 of the new stores are set to open on June 12 in and around Moscow, per TASS.

