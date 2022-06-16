Baby formula manufacturer Abbott announced late Wednesday it has paused production at its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, due to a severe storm system that caused flooding.

Why it matters: The U.S. has faced a baby formula shortage because of supply chain issues compounded by the closure of Abbott's Sturgis facility after an FDA product recall. The plant resumed production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas on June 4.

Damage to the plant from the severe storms that swept the Midwest and other regions means the production and distribution of Abbott's products produced at the plant will be delayed "for a few weeks," per a company statement.

What they're saying: "Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains came through southwestern Michigan on Monday evening, resulting in high winds, hail, power outages and flood damage throughout the area," Abbott said.

"These torrential storms produced significant rainfall in a short period of time — overwhelming the city's stormwater system in Sturgis, Mich., and resulting in flooding in parts of the city, including areas of our plant," the company continued.

"As a result, Abbott has stopped production of its EleCare specialty formula that was underway to assess damage caused by the storm and clean and re-sanitize the plant," Abbott added.

What's next: "We have informed FDA and will conduct comprehensive testing in conjunction with the independent third party to ensure the plant is safe to resume production," Abbott said.