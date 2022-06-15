Treasury yield spike inflicts pain on borrowers

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yields on U.S. government bonds — known as Treasuries — rocketed in recent days, as Friday's inflation report convinced many that a combination of persistently high inflation and aggressive Federal Reserve interest hikes, is on the way.

Driving the news: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged to nearly 3.50% in recent days, a level not seen since 2011.

Why it matters: The yield on the benchmark 10-year note is the most important number in financial markets, and arguably the world.

It's the foundation that investors worldwide use to build the models that determine the interest rates that borrowers — from home buyers locking in a mortgage to Fortune 500 companies placing multibillion-dollar bond deals — should pay.

That means it's a quick-and-dirty way to assess the cost of borrowing in an economy.

When Treasury yields rise, almost everybody else pays more — sometimes a lot more.

One example: Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages surged to over 6% on Tuesday — from 3.16% six months ago — worsening an already dismal affordability picture for would-be homebuyers.

The bottom line: Add this to the growing list of ominous signs for the U.S. economy ... The Fed's trying to slow things down, without tipping the economy into an outright recession — but that's looking like a tougher path to walk lately.