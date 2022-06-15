Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday during a TechCrunch talk that he's "not involved" in cryptocurrency or non-fungible tokens, and he doesn't see value in either of them.

Driving the news: Both are "100% based on the greater fool theory that somebody's gonna pay more for it than I do," Gates said.

Be smart: The greater fool theory suggests that buying an overpriced asset can still turn a profit because someone will be willing to pay even more for it later on.

Gates said he's "not involved" in cryptocurrency and NFTs, "I’m not long or short any of those things.”

The Microsoft co-founder added that he prefers investing in assets with tangible production "like a farm where they have output, or like a company where they make products."

The big picture: Gates' comments come as the cryptocurrency market tumbled this week.