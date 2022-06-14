Coinbase lays off 1,100 full-time workers over recession fears

Coinbase Global said Tuesday morning that the crypto exchange would lay off roughly 18% of its workforce, or about 1,100 full-time jobs.

Why it matters: Layoffs and rescinded job offers are starting to become more commonplace amid fears of an economic downturn leading to an extended crypto winter.

State of play: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said managing costs would be critical with the possibility of recession leading to a crypto winter, a post published on Coinbase's blog shows.

Meanwhile, other crypto firms are making similar moves.

Crypto lender BlockFi on Monday said it was reducing its headcount by about 20%.

The Winklevoss brothers' Gemini Trust laid off 10% of its employees. And Crypto.com, the sponsors of an LA sports arena, also downsized.

Yes, but: Others like Binance's CZ said that now's the time for hiring and acquisitions.

The big picture: Coinbase appears to be stuck between the stock market rout and the crunch in crypto.

The firm expects to slim down its headcount to a total of roughly 5,000 by the end of June, the company said in a filing.

Flashback: The announcement comes shortly after Coinbase's one-year anniversary as a publicly-traded company.

The company went public via direct listing in April 2021 — with its market capitalization hitting $100 billion during what was then considered a wildly successful debut.

Its market capitalization has since slimmed down to just under $14 billion.

Shares of the company were in decline before the stock market's open on Tuesday.

What they're saying: The bull market and the rapid pace of crypto adoption drove the firm to hire too many people, according to Coinbase.

"While we tried our best to get this just right, in this case it is now clear to me that we over-hired," Armstrong said. "Our team has grown very quickly (>4x in the past 18 months) and our employee costs are too high to effectively manage this uncertain market."

The firm is offering severance to affected employees and will help them secure new jobs via the firm's venture business as well as other top VC funds.

Our thought bubble: If the biggest publicly traded crypto exchange in the U.S. needs to drop headcount, it is unlikely that smaller crypto firms would be in a position to hire.

Bottom line: There are real people behind these numbers and the human experience of job loss should not be overlooked.