24 mins ago - Health
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the National Institutes of Health said in a statement.
Driving the news: "He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is currently experiencing mild symptoms," per the NIH.
- Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials.
- "Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home," the NIH said.
