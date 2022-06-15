Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the National Institutes of Health said in a statement.

Driving the news: "He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is currently experiencing mild symptoms," per the NIH.

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials.

"Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home," the NIH said.

Go deeper... COVID-19 dashboard