Skip to main content
24 mins ago - Health

Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Erin Doherty
irector of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies.
Anthony Fauci testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing. Photo: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the National Institutes of Health said in a statement.

Driving the news: "He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is currently experiencing mild symptoms," per the NIH.

  • Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials.
  • "Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home," the NIH said.

Go deeper... COVID-19 dashboard

Go deeper