5 tech giants own over half the global ad market

Data: GroupM; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Five of the world's largest tech companies owned more than half (53%) of all global ad revenues last year, up from 46% last year.

Why it matters: Macroeconomic factors like inflation and rising wages are making it harder for new entrants to disrupt the ad market, analysts explain in the latest midyear ad forecast from GroupM.

The world's top 25 advertisers now account for 74% of global advertising spend, up from 68% last year and just 43% in 2016.

While Chinese companies continue to grow their portion of the ad market, they are mostly focused on capturing domestic dollars, with TikTok being the notable exception.

The big picture: Ten years ago, the top five advertisers were mostly U.S. media companies: Google, Viacom and CBS, News Corp and Fox, Comcast and Disney.

At the time, they only took up 20% of the global ad market, per the report.

While digital has made the ad market more accessible to a wider array of companies than ever, it's also grown the pie significantly in favor of very large firms.

What's next: The global ad market is expected to grow by 8.4% this year (excluding U.S. political advertising), a slightly lower forecast than what experts initially predicted for 2022.

Yes, but: Publishers shouldn't panic. It's a "deceleration, not a decline," said Brian Wieser, global president of business intelligence at GroupM.