Hispanic group announces $1 million in funding for LGBTQ+ organizations

The Hispanic Federation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Latino communities, pledged $1 million on Tuesday to LGBTQ+ groups through a new initiative called Advance Change Together.

Why it matters: More young people of Latino origins identify as LGBTQ+ than any other demographic at a time when conservatives are making a concerted push against gay and transgender rights.

Details: The Hispanic Federation will dedicate between $25,000 to $50,000 to each of the 20 organizations selected for the initiative. The organizations, which focus on the rights and welfare of Hispanic LGBTQ+ people, are "severely underfunded," according to Frankie Miranda, the first openly gay president of the Hispanic Federation.

The aim is to strengthen their agenda, tools and resources, as well as to foster a collective way to combat harmful legislation.

The initial investment will be for two years, with hopes of attracting more potential funders, Miranda said.

The initiative was announced in Orlando just days after the six-year mark of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the deadliest attack on LGBTQ+ communities in the U.S.

What they're saying: Miranda said a potential Supreme Court ruling overturning the right to an abortion “could open the door to targeting LGBTQ rights.”

Zoom out: Other organizations working for the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights have started expanding to better reach Latinos.

The Trevor Project, a group that runs suicide prevention and crisis intervention programs for youth in LGBTQ+ communities, recently announced it will start offering more services in Spanish and expand its hotline to Mexico City.

