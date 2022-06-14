Capitol Police say nothing “suspicious” about tour probed by Jan. 6 panel

The Capitol Police said they didn’t observe anything “suspicious” about a Jan. 5, 2021 tour led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) that’s been the subject of scrutiny from the Jan. 6 select committee.

Why it matters: The letter is a boon to House Republicans who have accused the panel of overstating the significance of a constituent tour that took place shortly before the Capitol was assaulted by Trump supporters.

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) said in a TV interview the letter is proof that “there was no Republican who led anyone who breached the Capitol on a reconnaissance tour leading up to January 6th.”

A spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Driving the news: Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said in a letter to Davis, the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, that his department reviewed footage of the tour this month.

They concluded that the tour of around a dozen constituents was confined to the House office buildings and never reached the Capitol, which was off limits at the time.

"We train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance, and we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious,” Manger wrote.

Catch up quick: In a May letter to Loudermilk, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the panel, asked Loudermilk for more information about "a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021.”

Thompson wrote the committee had evidence that some groups had tried to gather information about the layout of the Capitol and office buildings in advance of January 6.

Yes, but: Loudermilk pushed back immediately, calling it a “verifiably false narrative” and asking for Capitol Police to release surveillance video tapes.

In a video statement Loudermilk said he was merely taking a family with young children and a guest to lunch at a House cafeteria on Jan. 5. He suggested that the committee has taken an interest because “some were actually wearing red baseball caps.”

“If this committee wanted to know the truth about this, all they had to do was ask,” Loudermilk continued, asserting that they sent an “accusatory letter … insinuating [I] am some kind of evil conspirator.”

Threat level: Loudermilk last month questioned why the committee hadn’t dealt with the matter privately, and said he, his staff and family received threats after the letter’s release and required law enforcement protection.