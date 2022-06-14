What Dollar Tree's stock tells us about America's economic jitters

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Dollar Tree is in, Target is out.

Why it matters: The diverging direction of a couple of key consumer stocks shows how investors foresee tougher times ahead for American households.

That would benefit retailers with rock-bottom prices (like Dollar Tree), which tend to gain business during downturns.

The big picture: While these are just two stocks, we've seen a sudden move away from consumer stocks that rely on discretionary spending this year.