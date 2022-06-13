Scientists create a robotic finger with living skin

A robotic finger covered with living skin can bend and heal, researchers recently reported.

Why it matters: Skin provides humans and other animals with a sense of touch — a key way of taking information in about the world. Giving robots that sense could help them to interact more naturally with humans.

How it works: The three-jointed robotic finger was placed in a solution of collagen and human skin cells to create a first layer of skin.

Then, another solution with human keratinocyte cells that form the epidermis was added . Over two weeks, an outer layer of skin formed, Michio Kawai and colleagues at the University of Tokyo report in the journal Matter.

After a small cut on the finger was covered with a collagen sheet, the wound healed within a week.

But, but, but ... The skin equivalent in the study can't survive in the air for a long period of time, they write.