"Apparently inebriated" Giuliani guided Trump on election night, Cheney says

Former President Trump, advised by Rudy Giuliani, agreed to falsely declare victory in the 2020 election when it "was far too early to be making any calls like that," Trump advisers testified during the second public hearing into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Driving the news: "The mayor was definitely intoxicated," Jason Miller, Trump’s former spokesperson said of Giuliani.

Jan. 6 committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) also said that Trump followed advice on election night by an "apparently inebriated" Giuliani.

“It was far too early to be making any calls like that," Bill Stepien, former Trump campaign manager, said in a recorded deposition to the committee of Giuliani's suggestions to declare victory.

Between the lines: Former Trump White House adviser Jared Kushner said that he told the then-president that he would not take Giuliani's approach to prematurely declare victory.

"Not the approach I would take," Kushner said.

Stepien also said that essentially two teams were advising Trump and said that he was on "Team Normal."

"I didn't mind being categorized as part of Team Normal," Stepien testified.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.