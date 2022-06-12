Phoenix, Denver set heat records as triple-digit temps engulf Southwest

Cities across the Southwest hit record-breaking temperatures on Saturday as the country contends with a powerful heat wave that has put more than 70 million under heat warnings and advisories.

Why it matters: Heat waves are the deadliest type of weather emergency in the U.S. and they're growing in frequency and intensity due to global warming.

The big picture: The heat wave is expected to move over the Midwest and then eastward over the coming days.

All of Arkansas and Oklahoma, most of Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas, as well as large parts of Arizona and New Mexico, are under heat advisories and excessive heat warnings through early this week as the heat dome shifts east over time.

As of Sunday, excessive heat warnings from the National Weather Service are in effect for more than 14 million people and heat advisories affect nearly 53 million people.

"Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories currently cover an expansive portion of the U.S. — stretching from the Dessert Southwest to the lower and mid-Mississippi Valley," the National Weather Service forecast read Sunday. "Another day of record-setting heat is expected across those areas, with daytime temperatures forecast to soar into the triple digits in many locations today."

Details: Las Vegas hit a high of 109°F on both Friday and Saturday, tying the record high set back in 1956, the National Weather Service tweeted.

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Andrew Freedman: This extreme heat event is hitting normally warm places but with temperatures that are unusually hot for so early in the season.