Phoenix, Denver set heat records as triple-digit temps engulf Southwest
Cities across the Southwest hit record-breaking temperatures on Saturday as the country contends with a powerful heat wave that has put more than 70 million under heat warnings and advisories.
Why it matters: Heat waves are the deadliest type of weather emergency in the U.S. and they're growing in frequency and intensity due to global warming.
The big picture: The heat wave is expected to move over the Midwest and then eastward over the coming days.
- All of Arkansas and Oklahoma, most of Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas, as well as large parts of Arizona and New Mexico, are under heat advisories and excessive heat warnings through early this week as the heat dome shifts east over time.
- As of Sunday, excessive heat warnings from the National Weather Service are in effect for more than 14 million people and heat advisories affect nearly 53 million people.
- "Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories currently cover an expansive portion of the U.S. — stretching from the Dessert Southwest to the lower and mid-Mississippi Valley," the National Weather Service forecast read Sunday. "Another day of record-setting heat is expected across those areas, with daytime temperatures forecast to soar into the triple digits in many locations today."
Details: Las Vegas hit a high of 109°F on both Friday and Saturday, tying the record high set back in 1956, the National Weather Service tweeted.
- Temperatures in Phoenix climbed to 114°F on Saturday, a tie with the previous record set in 1918, per NWS.
- Denver hit 100°F for the first time since 2013 and also broke a record for the earliest calendar day to reach the milestone.
- Temperatures in California's Death Valley hit 122°F, the hottest day of the year so far, per USA Today.
- San Antonio reached 104°F on Saturday, tying a previous June 11 record set in 1942.
Our thought bubble, from Axios' Andrew Freedman: This extreme heat event is hitting normally warm places but with temperatures that are unusually hot for so early in the season.
- The public health risks are compounded by record warm overnight temperatures, which deprive people of the chance to cool down, and raise heat illness risks.
- The heat is likely to swell east over time, roasting the Carolinas, Midwest, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic before re-settling back in the center of the country. The Southwest gets a reprieve after today, but the rest of the country does not.