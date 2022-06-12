Brookings president John Allen resigns amid FBI probe

Former Marine Gen. John Allen, the president of the prestigious Brookings Institution, resigned from his post on Sunday amid a federal investigation into his role in a foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of Qatar, Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: Allen was placed on leave by the Brookings Institution last week after the FBI reportedly seized his electronic data for the probe.

In an affidavit supporting the search warrant to claim Allen's data, the FBI alleged that there is "substantial evidence" to suggest Allen knowingly broke foreign lobbying laws.

What they're saying: "While I leave the institution with a heavy heart, I know it is best for all concerned in this moment," Allen wrote in his resignation letter, Politico reported.