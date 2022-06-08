The Brookings Institution put its president, former Marine Gen. John Allen, on administrative leave Wednesday, after an AP report said there is a federal investigation into his role in a foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of Qatar.

Why it matters: AP on Tuesday reported the FBI seized Allen's electronic data as part of the probe, which has implicated other U.S. officials.

The think tank informed employees of Allen's leave in an email Wednesday that was obtained by Axios. Brookings stressed to its workers that the organization is not under investigation.

Allen, who led U.S. and NATO forces in War in Afghanistan, has been president of Brookings since 2017.

Its executive vice president, Ted Gayer, will serve as acting president.

The big picture: As a result of the investigation, Richard Olson, a former ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, pleaded illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of Qatar last week, according to AP.