People in search of tampons and other period products are finding sparsely stocked store shelves and higher prices, CNN reports.

Driving the news: Popular retailers CVS and Walgreens, as well as major manufacturer Proctor & Gamble, acknowledged a shortage for tampon and other period products and said they are working to meet consumer demand as soon as possible, per CNN.

The big picture: Supply chain issues and historically high inflation have affected all manner of goods. Tampon prices are up roughly 10% from a year ago, Bloomberg reports, while the cost of menstrual pads has risen more than 8% during the same period.

Contributing to the rising prices is an uptick in the cost to make the products. Materials manufacturers need - cotton and plastic - have been in high demand for use in personal protective equipment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine constrained the supply of fertilizer that’s needed to grow cotton, CNN reports.

What they’re saying: A Procter & Gamble spokesperson, which owns the Tampax and Always brands, blamed higher demand on an ad campaign the company unveiled in July 2020 with the comedian Amy Schumer, Time reported.

Since then, “retail sales growth has exploded,” the spokesperson said.

"We understand it is frustrating for consumers when they can't find what they need," the spokesperson said, per CNN. "We can assure you this is a temporary situation."

