Several Latino members of Congress have asked Texas authorities to provide Spanish-language updates about the Uvalde mass shooting to the largely Latino community.

Driving the news: In a letter dated June 10, the lawmakers implored the Department of Public Safety to add Spanish-language updates about the shooting that that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“It is unconscionable that public safety officials are neglecting to provide critical information in Spanish to a predominantly Spanish-speaking community,” wrote U.S. Reps. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ), Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Norma Torres (D-Calif.), Jesús G. “Chuy” García (D-IL) and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas).

“The people of Uvalde cannot be ignored, and they deserve answers in their preferred languages.”

Driving the news: The letter cites an Axios report showing authorities refused to provide Spanish-language updates during news conferences in the aftermath of the shooting.

Police at one point promised to provide Spanish-language updates but didn't follow through, journalists on the scene say.

DPS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Uvalde is over 80% Latino, and many residents speak Spanish at home. Even those who are English proficient may not be as comfortable speaking and receiving updates in English as they are in Spanish.

