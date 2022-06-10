Exclusive: New tech corps joins Biden administration

The inaugural class of the U.S. Digital Corps will join the Biden administration this month, working on technology-intensive projects in immigration, healthcare, cybersecurity and other sectors.

Why it matters: The new program is meant to boost the administration's roster of tech-savvy workers to more efficiently deliver government services — and tempt early career technologists into joining the federal workforce.

Driving the news: Forty fellows will spend two years working on government projects across 13 federal agencies, the Office of Management and Budget announced Friday. The projects include:

Helping the Office of Refugee Resettlement develop technology to better track unaccompanied children through government services.

Creating a locator tool to make it easier for people who use Medicare or Medicaid to find behavior health treatment.

Improving access to U.S. Census Bureau data.

What they're saying: More than 1,000 people applied to the program, which was expanded from 30 to 40 fellows based on demand from federal agencies, federal Chief Information Officer Clare Martorana told Axios.