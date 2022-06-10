Oklahoma cements status as all-time NCAA softball dynasty

Oklahoma beat Texas, 10-5, on Thursday to repeat as softball national champions, the first team to do so since national seeding began in 2005.

Why it matters: The Sooners have cemented themselves as an all-time dynasty, winning four of the past seven Women's College World Series titles and 115 of their last 122 games.

A fond farewell: Thursday was the final college game for fifth-year senior Jocelyn Alo, the greatest home run hitter in softball history and one of the most dominant athletes in any sport.

She ends her career with 120 HR (most in NCAA history for softball or baseball) and 320 RBIs (third-most in D-I history). Her final season: .515 batting average, 34 HR, 85 RBI.

Wild stat: Alo's weighted runs created plus (wRC+) this season was 303, which was 203% better than the D-I average (100). The highest wRC+ in MLB history is 244 (Barry Bonds in 2002).

What's next: Alo will play professionally but has not said whether that will be in Women's Professional Fastpitch or Athletes Unlimited, where she was drafted No. 1 overall in May.

The bottom line: In 2021, Oklahoma went 56-4 and won a national title. In 2022, they got even better, making a case as the greatest softball team ever assembled.