CDC to lift COVID test requirement for international air travelers

The White House said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will lift its requirement for air travelers to get a negative COVID-19 test before entering the U.S.

Driving the news: The move goes into effect at midnight on June 12, per CNN, which first reported the announcement.

The rule change is "based on the science and data" and the CDC will reassess its decision in 90 days, a senior administration official told CNN.

The big picture: The testing requirement has drawn criticism from the travel industry and business organizations, which have lobbied the Biden administration to ditch the mandate for vaccinated international passengers entering the U.S.

“Thank you to the administration for the announcement. This is another important step, not just for air travel, but also for all the tourism jobs that international travel supports," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement after the announcement.

Catch up quick: The testing requirement was first implemented in January 2021 and it has applied to all travelers, regardless of vaccination status.

The Transportation Security Administration in April stopped enforcing the Biden administration's rule mandating masks on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation after the mandate was struck down by a federal judge.

