Biden to unveil historic migration agreement for Western Hemisphere

President Biden will unveil a sweeping declaration on Friday, with buy-in from countries from Canada to Ecuador to help stem migration and promote welcoming policies throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and the U.S, a senior administration official told reporters Thursday evening.

Why it matters: The move comes as record numbers of migrants continue to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. President Biden will announce the declaration at the Summit of the Americas despite the absence of heads of state in several key countries such as Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

"President Biden is asking all governments along the migratory route to establish and fortify asylum processing in each of their respective countries while more effectively enforcing their borders, conducting screenings, and removing those individuals who do not qualify for asylum," the official said.

The official declined to tell reporters the total number of countries signing on to the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, but a White House fact sheet lists actions from eight countries in the Western Hemisphere, plus Spain.

The big picture: "This is a historic moment for our country," the official said.

"No prior administration has seriously engaged the region to secure concrete commitments to share responsibility and act to address this regional challenge."

Recent increased migration is not just an issue at the U.S.-Mexico border. The whole region "is undergoing historic and unprecedented rates of irregular migration. Nearly every country has been impacted," the official added.

The details: An overview released Friday lists actions taken by Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Canada, Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. to expand temporary labor programs, set new refugee targets, create new temporary protected status programs and pour new humanitarian funding into the region among other efforts.

The U.S. is committing to hundreds of millions of dollars in aid for refugees and vulnerable migrants in the region as well as supporting new programs in Ecuador and Costa Rica that provide temporary legal status.

"We’re really looking at ways in which we can provide more support to middle-income countries in the Western Hemisphere that are hosting large refugee and migrant populations," the official said.

Canada will also invest $27 million in 2022-2023 to address root causes.

Belize plans to launch a regularization program in August for Central American and Caribbean migrants living there illegally.

The Biden administration is pledging to bring in 20,000 refugees from the region in the two upcoming fiscal years — three times as many as this year —as well as resettling more Haitian refugees.

Canada aims to welcome up to 4,000 refugees from the Americas by 2028.

The U.S., Canada, Mexico and Guatemala will all expand or improve legal, temporary work programs for migrants.

Spain is also doubling the number of labor pathways for Hondurans.

What to watch: The Biden administration is also launching a sweeping, first-of-its-kind "Sting Operation" targeting human smuggling networks across the Hemisphere, which launched in April.