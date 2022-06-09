Semafor hires Liz Hoffman as business and finance editor

Semafor, the global news startup co-founded by media veterans Justin Smith and Ben Smith, has hired Liz Hoffman as its business and finance editor.

Why it matters: Hoffman becomes Semafor's first star reporter hire. She is known for breaking some of the biggest business and deal stories at the Wall Street Journal for the past nine years.

“Liz is the blueprint for the kind of exceptional journalist we are building Semafor around: a proven, innovative talent who breaks big stories and explains what they mean and covers one of the world's most important beats at the highest level," Ben Smith told Axios.

Details: Hoffman will write for Semafor's website and her work will appear in newsletters.

In addition to her role as editor, she will serve as the company's lead business and finance writer, based in New York.

"After nine years of learning from the best at the WSJ, I’m ready to help Ben, Justin and the team build a new global news organization doing what I love most — tough reporting on huge stories,” Hoffman said in a statement.

Hoffman has developed a reputation for breaking stories about some of corporate America's biggest mergers and acquisitions, including Dell's acquisition of EMC and Morgan Stanley's acquisition of E*Trade.

She is the author of a forthcoming book titled "Crash Landing: The Inside Story of How the World's Biggest Companies Survived an Economy on the Brink."

The big picture: Semafor has hired roughly a dozen people since the new venture was announced in January.

Hoffman is the second major editorial hire for the company, following Gina Chua from Reuters, who will serve as the company's executive editor.

The company is currently raising roughly $30 million from individuals and family offices with the aim of launching officially this fall.

