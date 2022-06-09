The State Department will brief the Phoenix Mercury on the Brittney Griner case while the team is in Washington D.C. this weekend, coach Vanessa Nygaard said at a press conference on Thursday.

The big picture: Griner, who has played for the Mercury since 2013, has been detained in Russia since March.

Details: A State Department spokesperson said they would not comment on private meetings, but reiterated that they were in close contact with Griner's legal team.

"A consular officer was able to verify on May 19 that Ms. Griner is doing as well as can be expected," the spokesperson added.

What they're saying: "I just really want the Biden administration, I want Vice President Harris to step up and really help us to bring our teammate home," Nygaard said.

