Phoenix Mercury will be briefed by State Department on Brittney Griner case

Noah Garfinkel
Brittney Griner and Candace Parker
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots over Candace Parker #3 playing in the 2021 WNBA finals. Photo: Mike Mattina/Getty Images

The State Department will brief the Phoenix Mercury on the Brittney Griner case while the team is in Washington D.C. this weekend, coach Vanessa Nygaard said at a press conference on Thursday.

The big picture: Griner, who has played for the Mercury since 2013, has been detained in Russia since March.

Details: A State Department spokesperson said they would not comment on private meetings, but reiterated that they were in close contact with Griner's legal team.

  • "A consular officer was able to verify on May 19 that Ms. Griner is doing as well as can be expected," the spokesperson added.

What they're saying: "I just really want the Biden administration, I want Vice President Harris to step up and really help us to bring our teammate home," Nygaard said.

