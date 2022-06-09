House Republicans face retirement or retribution over Jan. 6 commission vote

Data: Axios research; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios Visuals

The bipartisan Jan. 6 commission may have died in the Senate, but the House vote on it has proved consequential in Republican primaries a year later.

Driving the news: Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) finished second in his primary on Tuesday, behind a conservative challenger who attacked him for being one of the 35 Republicans that voted to create the commission.

Guest's fate will be decided in a runoff with the challenger, test pilot Michael Cassidy, later this month.

By the numbers: Almost a third of the House Republicans who voted for the commission either plan to retire this cycle, already resigned or lost their primary.