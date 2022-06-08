Political earthquake in California has the left on the run

Voters in deep-blue California rebuked Democrats in both the Bay Area and Southland on Tuesday.

In San Francisco, a progressive prosecutor was recalled.

a progressive prosecutor was recalled. In Los Angeles, a billionaire former Republican is in the runoff for mayor.

Why it matters: Even in top Democratic power centers, midterm-year liberal voters are fed up. It's a bleak sign for President Biden as Dems try to hold on to the House and Senate in November.

Political analyst (and L.A. resident) Ron Brownstein said the result will rattle "the political landscape from coast to coast."

Jim Kessler of Third Way, the centrist Democratic think tank, tweeted: "If national Democrats don't wake up to what happened to progressives in NY, MN and SF this cycle prepare yourselves for permanent minority status."

What's happening: San Francisco voters recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin after a divisive election over the prosecutor's handling of crime, per the Associated Press.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA.) and Rick Caruso, the billionaire developer, are headed to a November runoff in the nationally watched race to become Los Angeles' next mayor, per AP.

