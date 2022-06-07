Zelensky calls Boris Johnson's survival of no-confidence vote "great news"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the outcome of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's no-confidence vote during a virtual event hosted by the Financial Times on Tuesday, telling attendees that Johnson's survival was "great news."

Driving the news: Johnson won a no-confidence vote sparked by members of his own party on Monday, allowing him to remain prime minister despite his personal scandals, including his attendance at lockdown-breaking parties during the height of the pandemic.

What they're saying: "I am glad we have not lost a very important ally," Zelensky said at the conference, per the Financial Times. "This is great news."

"I am very happy about this. Boris Johnson is a true friend of Ukraine," he added.

State of play: The U.K. announced on Monday that it would join the U.S. in providing long-range missiles to Ukraine.