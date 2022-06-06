U.K. joins U.S. in providing long-range missiles to Ukraine

The United Kingdom announced on Monday that it would be joining the United States in providing long-range missiles to Ukraine.

The big picture: President Biden said last week that the U.S. would be providing Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems and munitions.

The Kremlin decried the move with Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to strike new targets.

Driving the news: In a decision that was "coordinated closely" with the U.S., the U.K. will give Ukraine M270 Multiple Rocket Launch Systems, which can strike targets with pinpoint accuracy up to 80 km, or about 50 miles.